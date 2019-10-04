Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.45.

ZM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,445. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,491,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

