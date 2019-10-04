Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.88.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.21. 1,821,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,943. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -410.08 and a beta of 1.19. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $314,954.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,561 shares of company stock valued at $13,965,018. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 207,920 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Zscaler by 316.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 48,993 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 474.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after acquiring an additional 484,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,698,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

