$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.13. Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on Falcon Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Al J. Hirshberg acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 176,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,241,856.00. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,543,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,841,000 after purchasing an additional 113,585 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,029,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 77,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $467.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

