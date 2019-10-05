$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Sapiens International reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPNS shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of Sapiens International stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 63,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $984.11 million, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 134,030 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 113,674 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 42,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

