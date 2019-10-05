$0.73 EPS Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.76. Ball reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLL. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $767,728.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 447,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,165,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 19,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,566,213.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 215,223 shares in the company, valued at $17,230,753.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,974 shares of company stock worth $10,688,411. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ball by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 663.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ball by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLL opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

