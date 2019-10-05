$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.46. Equifax reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a positive return on equity of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Equifax to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Equifax to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.73.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.04. 719,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,860. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.86. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $148.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

