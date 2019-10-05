103,152 Shares in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. BP PLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telecom Argentina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:TEO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Telecom Argentina SA has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $19.36.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina SA will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.