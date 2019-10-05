$162.01 Million in Sales Expected for MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will report $162.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.78 million to $162.23 million. MSG Networks reported sales of $164.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full-year sales of $711.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $706.17 million to $714.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $701.19 million, with estimates ranging from $694.91 million to $707.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $168.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $15.00 target price on MSG Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSG Networks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Macquarie dropped their price target on MSG Networks from $22.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on MSG Networks from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in MSG Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,068,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in MSG Networks by 15.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MSG Networks by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at about $4,689,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MSG Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,493 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. 1,624,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,180. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

