17,052 Shares in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Acquired by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 32.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BST traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. 2,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,761. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

About BlackRock Science & Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

