1,907 Shares in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 233.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,470,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 26,116.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,377 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,019.9% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,712,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,015,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $108.25 and a twelve month high of $182.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.61 and its 200 day moving average is $159.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,613,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 264,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.80, for a total value of $46,787,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,392,724. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.