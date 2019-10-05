$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.09. Mallinckrodt reported earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full-year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mallinckrodt.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.46% and a positive return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNK. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Swann set a $2.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE:MNK traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 252,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,944,992. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Mallinckrodt by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 349,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 348,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 221,174 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

