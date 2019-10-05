$2.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce earnings per share of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $1.96. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.33 to $8.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.46.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,592. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $123.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.