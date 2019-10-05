$2.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings of $2.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $10.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS.

GPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $87.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In other news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $882,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.05, for a total transaction of $783,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,559 shares of company stock worth $4,257,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

GPI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.87. 7,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $94.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

