2,536 Shares in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker by 22,638.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,073,000 after buying an additional 588,362 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in J M Smucker by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,223,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,540,000 after buying an additional 400,006 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,280,000 after buying an additional 299,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after buying an additional 258,305 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 382,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,089,000 after buying an additional 191,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

J M Smucker stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.56. 11,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.32 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,937 shares of company stock valued at $554,775. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.