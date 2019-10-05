2,642 Shares in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 22,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon purchased 3,580 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji purchased 2,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.84 per share, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $108.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.18. The company had a trading volume of 645,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,982. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $106.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

