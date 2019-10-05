$29.25 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) to post $29.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for United Community Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.60 million and the lowest is $28.90 million. United Community Financial reported sales of $27.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Financial will report full year sales of $115.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.88 million to $116.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $123.97 million, with estimates ranging from $123.30 million to $124.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Community Financial.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $28.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UCFC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of UCFC stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. United Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $506.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $43,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,864 shares in the company, valued at $781,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Community Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in United Community Financial by 17.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in United Community Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Community Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Community Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

