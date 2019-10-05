$3.45 Billion in Sales Expected for CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) to post $3.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for CBS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the lowest is $3.26 billion. CBS posted sales of $3.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CBS will report full-year sales of $15.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.78 billion to $16.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CBS.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. CBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on CBS from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on CBS from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on CBS in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBS traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.04. 5,810,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,026. CBS has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBS. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CBS by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBS by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of CBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of CBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

