30,826 Shares in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Daseke by 101.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Daseke by 447.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Daseke by 28.1% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

In other Daseke news, COO Christopher R. Easter bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ena Williams purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,920.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 57,000 shares of company stock worth $151,070. Insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSKE. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of DSKE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. Daseke Inc has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $450.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daseke Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.