$4.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will post sales of $4.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. Kimberly Clark posted sales of $4.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year sales of $18.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $18.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $18.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimberly Clark.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.36.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 119.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,253,000 after buying an additional 1,344,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 6,220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,990 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 13,250.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,397 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,395,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after acquiring an additional 818,574 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,064,000 after acquiring an additional 803,121 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.60. 1,304,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,299. Kimberly Clark has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.