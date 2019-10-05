4,805 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,955,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,170,000 after acquiring an additional 145,659 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Micron Technology by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 62,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,457 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,209,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,996,000 after acquiring an additional 103,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Micron Technology by 767,532.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 890,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after acquiring an additional 890,338 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.19. 925,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,752,720. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 8,475 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $406,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,212 shares of company stock worth $3,857,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

