4NEW (KWATT) Achieves Market Cap of $14,888.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, 4NEW has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Exrates, Cobinhood and Hotbit. 4NEW has a market cap of $14,888.00 and approximately $756.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00192632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.01011624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00090437 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,876,246 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cobinhood, IDEX, Exrates, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

