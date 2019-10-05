5,093 Shares in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 73.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 620.0% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $52,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 11,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $704,298.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,829 shares of company stock worth $872,799. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.70. 15,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,629. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.