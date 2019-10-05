652 Shares in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $62.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

