$729.85 Million in Sales Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce $729.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $720.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $737.00 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $699.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSU. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $136.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.36.

In other news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $871,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,378. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 98.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,256 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 44.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,186,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,204,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSU traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.80. The stock had a trading volume of 835,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

