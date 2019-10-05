8,000 Shares in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter worth about $78,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 137.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $49.64. 5,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. Frontdoor Inc has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 27.97.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

