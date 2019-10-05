8,765 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,765 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBH. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in KB Home by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in KB Home by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 52,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $13,697,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $8,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on KB Home from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 4.82. KB Home has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $88,396.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 94,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,042,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,191 shares of company stock worth $6,177,880 in the last 90 days. 7.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

