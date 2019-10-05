9,469 Shares in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Sasol by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 872,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 524,818 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 823,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 2,535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 473,715 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 128,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 116,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. Sasol Limited has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

