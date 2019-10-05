$990.14 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will announce sales of $990.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $702.25 million to $1.15 billion. First Solar posted sales of $676.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

FSLR stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,373. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.05. First Solar has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $69.24.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $557,127.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,284. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Solar by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,686,374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $176,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Solar by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,211 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $151,340,000 after acquiring an additional 664,729 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $34,160,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,998,996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,666,000 after acquiring an additional 422,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $20,396,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

