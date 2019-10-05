AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AACAY. Jefferies Financial Group cut AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 43,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,569. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $559.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

