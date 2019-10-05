AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Get AAON alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.29. 102,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,284. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 0.97. AAON has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.42 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $1,047,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,267 shares in the company, valued at $43,376,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the first quarter worth $116,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the second quarter worth $201,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the second quarter worth $232,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the second quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.