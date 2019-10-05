AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $88.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.91.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.66. 7,011,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,021,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.13. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $95.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. AbbVie’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,957,000 after buying an additional 880,288 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

