Absolute (ABS) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Absolute has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Absolute has a total market cap of $30,731.00 and $1,729.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00854615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00033714 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00209757 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005926 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00071847 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004207 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Absolute Profile

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

