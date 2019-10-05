Abyss Token Price Reaches $0.0107 on Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $62,735.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, CoinBene, ZBG and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038659 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.98 or 0.05410930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001121 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,009,117 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Indodax, DDEX, CoinPlace, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, Kyber Network, Hotbit, HitBTC, ZBG, CoinExchange, YoBit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

