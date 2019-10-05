AC3 Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. AC3 has a total market capitalization of $618,434.00 and $9.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AC3 has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One AC3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

