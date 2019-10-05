Achain One Day Trading Volume Tops $740,060.00 (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Indodax, Bitbns and OKEx. Achain has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and $740,060.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00193368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.01014748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090442 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain was first traded on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 951,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKEx, HitBTC, Indodax, OOOBTC, Kucoin, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, Bitinka, Koinex, Huobi, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

