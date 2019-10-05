Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 22.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

ATVI stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,858,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,165,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $280,889.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,020. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,068,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,671,000 after acquiring an additional 323,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 100.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 32.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

