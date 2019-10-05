ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADIDAS AG/S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.00.

ADDYY stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.97. 20,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,604. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52-week low of $101.48 and a 52-week high of $165.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average is $144.16.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 392,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,599,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

