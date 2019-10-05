Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$3.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.49% from the stock’s previous close.

AAV has been the subject of several other research reports. GMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.35 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.67.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.95. The company had a trading volume of 473,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.95 million and a P/E ratio of 18.13. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.92.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$49.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

