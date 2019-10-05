Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.55.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 536,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $73.77 and a 12-month high of $138.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.89 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at $16,013,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel T. Byrne purchased 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.77 per share, for a total transaction of $584,905.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,909.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Ossiam acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 64.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

