Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AGRX. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 73,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 104,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 978,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 120,403 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Read More: Strangles

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.