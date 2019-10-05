Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.92. 34,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,588. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on A shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $283,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,909,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,293.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

