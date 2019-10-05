Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Shares of ADC stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 108,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,153. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $51.16 and a twelve month high of $76.23.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 33.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 18.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 38,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 30.0% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Agree Realty by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 7.1% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

