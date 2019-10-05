AI Doctor Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $113,421.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, CoinBene, BitForex and BCEX. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038827 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.24 or 0.05427962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001100 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,295,272 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Huobi, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, BCEX, Allcoin, Bibox, Bit-Z and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

