Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Air China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised Air China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AIRYY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 612. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.93. Air China has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

