Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air France-KLM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.90. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.