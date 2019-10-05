Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.80.

Get Air Lease alerts:

AL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.40 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 30.00%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

In other news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $221,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 507,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $19,590,499.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,334,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,498,204.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 911,649 shares of company stock worth $35,904,901. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Air Lease by 2.3% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 92,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth $2,359,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth $15,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.