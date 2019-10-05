Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALK. TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $66.00 price target on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.51. 468,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,708,000 after buying an additional 103,191 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 39,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

