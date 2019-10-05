Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Svb Leerink cut Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.27. Analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alder Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 32,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $603,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,301.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 236.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $167,000.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.