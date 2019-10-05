Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Position Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,144,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,939,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 105,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXN. Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James set a $168.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $150.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.20. 366,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,337. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.56 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.42.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

