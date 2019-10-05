Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AQN. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. 582,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $343.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 41.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,400,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 411,164 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 27.7% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 60.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 81,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

